Will Smith - Wild Wild West ft. Dru Hill, Kool Mo Dee - 24/05/2019

Lyrics:

Wild Wild West, Jim West, desperado, rough rider
No you don't want nada
None of this, gun in this, brotha runnin this,
Buffalo soldier, look it's like I told ya
Any damsel that's in distress
Be out of that dress when she meet Jim West
Rough neck so go check the law and abide
Watch your step with flex and get a hole in your side
Swallow your pride, don't let your lip react,
You don't wanna see my hand where my hip be at,
With all of this, from the start of this,
Runnin the game, James West tamin the west so remember the name
Now who ya gonna call?
We going straight to (when I roll into the) the Wild Wild West
(when I stroll into the) We going straight to
(when I bounce into the) the Wild Wild West
We going straight to the Wild Wild West
We going straight to the Wild Wild West