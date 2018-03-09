"Wildness", le prochain album du groupe Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol sortira son huitième album le 25 mai prochain. Le groupe l'a fait savoir en publiant sur YouTube un trailer.

Snow Patrol a sorti son premier album, "Songs for Polar Bears" en 1998. Le disque a un grand succès au Royaume-Uni. Idem pour leur troisième opus studio "Final Straw". "Eyes Open" sorti en 2006 devient disque d'or aux Etats-Unis.

Le dernier album de Snow Patrol, "Fallen Empires", est sorti en 2011.

Tracklist de "Wildness"

1. "Life on Earth"

2. "Don't Give In"

3. "Heal Me"

4. "Empress"

5. "A Dark Switch"

6. "What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?"

7. "A Youth Written in Fire"

8. "Soon"

9. "Wild Horses"

10. "Life and Death"