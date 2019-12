The Revolution, l'ancien groupe de Prince, jouera à l'Ancienne Belgique en 2020

Prince - Let's Go Crazy (Official Music Video) - 27/12/2019 Prince's official music video for 'Let's Go Crazy' off of "Purple Rain" Listen to your favorite Prince tracks, all in one place: Spotify: https://Prince.lnk.to/SpotifyTopTracks!lgc Apple Music: https://Prince.lnk.to/pr_am!lgc Buy or Stream Purple Rain The Movie here - https://lnk.to/PupleRainMovie!lgc http://officialprincemusic.com Get Purple Rain Deluxe Expanded here: https://Prince.lnk.to/PurpleRainDeluxeExpanded!lgc Get Purple Rain Deluxe here: https://Prince.lnk.to/PurpleRainDeluxe!lgc Follow Prince: Facebook: https://Prince.lnk.to/1995-2010FI!lgc Instagram: https://Prince.lnk.to/1995-2010II!lgc Twitter: https://Prince.lnk.to/1995-2010TI!lgc Purple Rain remains one of history’s most important, indisputable, and influential albums, but you’ve never heard it like this before. Purple Rain Deluxe boasts the official 2015 Paisley Park Remaster of the original tapes overseen by Prince himself in addition to a new “From The Vault & Previously Unreleased” disc with 11 unheard gems from the storied vault. This is Prince’s final word on his definitive masterpiece. Lyrics: Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today To get through this thing called life Electric word life it means forever and that's a mighty long time But I'm here to tell you there's something else (Go crazy) If you don't like, the world you're living in Take a look around you at least you got friends Come on lady for friendly word She picked up the phone, dropped it on the floor Ah, ah is all I heard Are we gonna let the elevator Bring us down, oh, no let's go Let's go crazy, let's get nuts Look for the purple banana 'Til they put us in the truck, let's go