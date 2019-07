Quels artistes entendrez-vous sur l'album de Beyoncé "The Lion King: The Gift" ?

Beyoncé – SPIRIT from Disney’s The Lion King (Official Video) - 19/07/2019 https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift Amazon Music: https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift/az Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift/applemusic iTunes: https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift/itunes Spotify: https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift/spotify Tidal: https://smarturl.it/lionkingthegift/tidal Beyoncé: https://www.Beyonce.com https://www.instagram.com/Beyonce https://www.facebook.com/Beyonce https://twitter.com/Beyonce #Beyonce #Spirit #TheLionKing LYRICS: SPIRIT Verse 1: Yeah and the wind is talking Yeah for the very first time Will the melody that pulls you towards it Paint in pictures of paradise Saying Pre: Rise up, to the light in the Sky yeah, watch the light lift your Heart up, burn your flame through the night Wooo Chorus: Spirit Watch the heavens open (open) yeah Spirit Can you hear it calling (calling) yeah Verse 2: Yeah and the waters crashing Trying to keep your head up high While you’re trembling That’s when the magic happens And the stars gather by By your side, side yeah Pre: Rise up, to the light in the Sky yeah, let the light lift your Heart up burn your flame through the night Woooo Chorus: Spirit Watch the heavens open (open) yeah Spirit Can you hear it calling (calling) yeah Post: Your destiny is coming close Stand up and fight Ohhhh Bridge: So go into that far off land And be one with the great I am I am boy becomes a man Wooo Chorus: Spirit Watch the heavens open (open) yeah Spirit Can you hear it calling (calling) yeah Chorus: Spirit Watch the heavens open (open) yeah Spirit Can you hear it calling (calling) yeah Your destiny is coming close Stand up and fight Ohhhh So go into that far off land And be one with the great I am