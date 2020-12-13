Noël jazzy - Playlist N°4 (5/14) - 13/12/2020 Les crooners, jazzwomen et jazzmen, vous accompagnent durant vos fêtes de fin d’année. Un Noël Jazzy au son des plus grandes voix et des grands noms du jazz. Avec Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters, Madonna, George Ezra, Celeste, Frank Sinatra, Pharoah Sanders, Donny Hathaway, Robert Palmer, The Bird And The Bee, Michael Franks, Dean Martin, Toots Thielemans, Diana Krall, Paul Carrack, Pentatonix, Andy Williams, John Coltrane.