Playlist N°4

Ce sont des fêtes de fin d’année très spéciales que nous allons vivre en 2020. Nous voulions vous accompagner dans ces moments particuliers en vous proposant quelques playlists jazzy à écouter au pied du sapin.

Crooner, grandes voix et grands musiciens de jazz, ces playlists spéciales Noël vous feront découvrir ou redécouvrir des artistes qui ont chantés, joués des standards ou des compositions liées au mois de décembre et aux fêtes de Noël. Des standards du genre bien sûr, mais pas que… Alors laissez vous aller jusqu’au 27 décembre sur la page jazz du site RTBF/Culture ou sur la plateforme Auvio (La N°5, ce mercredi 16 décembre).

Joyeuses fêtes en musique !

Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

Madonna

"Santa Baby"

George Ezra

"White Christmas"

Celeste

"A Little Love"

Frank Sinatra

"Christmas Memories"

Pharoah Sanders

"Christmas Song"

Donny Hathaway

"This Christmas"

Robert Palmer

"Baby It's Cold Outside"

The Bird And The Bee

"Cool Of The Bells"

Michael Franks

"Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"

Dean Martin

"A Winter Romance"

Toots Thielemans

"A Child Is Born"

Diana Krall

"Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep"

Paul Carrack

"Winter Wonderland"

Pentatonix

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

Andy Williams

"The Most Beautiful Time Of The Years"

John Coltrane

"My Favorite Things"

- Playlist N°1

- Playlist N°2

- Playlist N°3