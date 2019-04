Nouvel album et première tournée nord-américaine depuis dix ans pour Céline Dion

Celine Dion's Final Shows at Caesars Palace - 05/04/2019 International superstar, Céline Dion, has announced that more than 15 years after the premiere of her first critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, her second production Celine at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will come to an end on June 8, 2019. Get your tickets today: https://bit.ly/2ovKPPX