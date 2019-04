Notre-Dame: un album de musique sacrée au profit de la reconstruction

Notre-Dame de Paris, Olivier Latry - Jean-Sébastien Bach - Toccata & Fugue - 17/04/2019 Olivier Latry plays Johann Sebastian Bach - Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 On Cavaillé-Coll organ of Notre-Dame de Paris A film by Dorian & Hugo Video Produced By Gump & La Dolce Volta From the album « BACH TO THE FUTURE » Recorded in Notre Dame de Paris Produced by La Dolce Volta AVAILABLE on March 22th Pre-order on Apple Music: https://apple.co/2TyLQK4 - https://www.facebook.com/OlivierLATRY.Official/ https://www.facebook.com/playitforte/ https://www.facebook.com/ladolcevolta/ https://www.facebook.com/gumpstudio/