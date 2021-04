Les vidéoclips animés sont en vogue dans l'industrie musicale

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix) (Official Video) - 27/04/2021 Official music video by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande performing "Save Your Tears" (Remix), available everywhere now: https://TheWeeknd.lnk.to/SYTRMX ►Subscribe to The Weeknd on YouTube: http://theweeknd.co/subscribeYD ►Get exclusive merch: shop.theweeknd.com ►Follow The Weeknd: https://twitter.com/theweeknd https://www.facebook.com/theweeknd https://www.instagram.com/theweeknd https://www.theweeknd.com Production Company: Blinkink @blink_ink Director: Jack Brown - @jbanimation Executive Producer: Josef Byrne @philipphlop Producers: Matt Marsh, Dom Thompson-Talbot & Sami Goddard Storyboard Artist: Sav Akyüz @splitwigs Design: Pete Sharp @petesharp.universe Dexter Maurer @dextermaurer James Neilson @jamesxneilson Character Design: Jack Brown - @jbanimation Animation: Anita Gill @_anitagill Andrew Khosravani @andrew_khosravani Ed Smith @boxbeatrobot Katherine Spangenberg @katiediazz.art Gaurav Wakankar @gwakankar Maki Yoshikura @maki_animation Michael Towers @michael.towers Nikunj Patel @spiralofsorts Thomas Knowler @knowlerdraws Compositors: Jonathan Gallagher @grasptheview Paul Cheshire @paul_cheshire Adriano Vessichelli @adrianovessichelli Editor: David Toba @ediztor Lyrics: THE WEEKND I saw you dancing in a crowded room You look so happy when I’m not with you But then you saw me caught you by surprise A single teardrop falling from your eyes I don’t know why I run away I make you cry when I run away You could’ve asked my why I broke your heart You could’ve told me that you fell apart But you walked past me like I wasn’t there And just pretended like you didn’t care I don’t know why I run away I make you cry when I run away Take me back cause I wanna stay Save your tears for another… Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day ARIANA GRANDE Met you once under a Pisces moon I kept my distance ‘cause I know that you Don’t like when I’m with nobody else I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell I don’t know why I run away, oh boy I make you cry when I run away Boy take me back ‘cause I wanna stay Save your tears for another I realize that it’s much too late And you deserve someone better THE WEEKND & ARIANA GRANDE Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day I don’t know why, I run away I make you cry when I run away Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day Save your tears for another day #TheWeeknd #ArianaGrande #SaveYourTearsRemix Music video by The Weeknd, Ariana Grande performing Save Your Tears (Remix / Main). © 2021 The Weeknd XO, Inc., marketed by Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/XIRz6t