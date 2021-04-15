Les sorties jazz 2021 en Belgique

Petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD's de nos jazzmen et jazzwomen belges en cette année 2021
Anemic Cinema : "Anemic Cinema"
Artan Buleshkaj : Guitare
Rob Banken/Steven Delannoye : Saxophone/Clarinette
Matthias De Waele : Batterie
Label : elnegocitorecords
Diederik Wissels/Andreas Polyzogopoulos : "Before You Go"
Diederik Wissels : Piano
Andreas Polyzogopoulos : Trompette
Don Kapot : "Hooligan"
Viktor Perdieus : Saxophone
Giotis Damianidis : Basse
Jakob Warmenbol : Batterie
Label : W.E.R.F.
Echoes Of Zoo : "Breakout"
Nathan Daems : Saxophone
Bart Vervaeck : Guitare
Lieven Van Pee : Contrebasse
Falk Schrauwen : Batterie
Label : W.E.R.F.
The Jazz Station Big Band & Grégoire Maret : "Live In Dinant"
Grégoire Maret : Harmonica
Stéphane Mercier : Saxophone/Flûte
The Jazz Station Big Band : Orchestre
Label : Hypnote Records
Machine Mass Sextet : "Intrusion"
Michel Delville : Guitare
Manuel Hermia : Saxophone
Laurent Blondiau : Trompette
Antoine Guenet : Piano
Damien Campion : Contrebasse
Tony Bianco : Batterie
Label : Off-Record
Grand Picture Palace : "Grand Picture Palace"
Anneleen Boehme : Contrebasse
Rob Banken : Clarinette
Cedric De Lat : Trompette
Berlinde Deman : Tuba
Laura Kennis/Herlinde Verjans : Violon
Rhea Vanhellemont : Alto
Juno Kerstens : Violoncelle
Matthias De Wael : Batterie
Label : W.E.R.F.
Philip Catherine/Larry Coryell : "The Last Call"
Larry Coryell/Philip Catherine : Guitare
Jan Lundgren : Piano
Lars Danielsson : Contrebasse
Paolo Fresu : Trompette
Label : ACT
Toine Thys Overseas : "Tamam Morning"
Toine Thys : Saxophones/Clarinette
Ihad Radwan : Oud
Annemie Osborne : Violoncelle
Ze Luis Nascimento : Percussions
Harmen Fraanje : Piano
Label : Igloo
Paul Van Gysegem Quintet : "Square Talks"
Paul Van Gysegem : Contrebasse
Cel Overberghe : Saxophone
Patrick De Groote : Trompette
Erik Vermeulen : Piano
Parek Patrman : Percussions/Trompette
Label : elnegocitorecords
Farida Amadou/Gaspard Sicx/Quentin Stokart : "qar"
Farida Amadou : Basse
Gaspard Sicx : Batterie
Quentin Stokart : Guitare
Label : queerecords
Pierre Vaiana : "Amuri & Spiranza"
Pierre Vaiana : Saxophone
Artan Buleshkaj : Guitare
Lode Verkampt : Violoncelle
Boris Schmidt : Contrebasse
Lionel Beuvens : Batterie
Label : Homerecords
Q-Some Big Band : "Dreamin'"
Q-Some Big Band : Orchestre
An Pierlé Quartet :"Wiga Waga"
An Pierlé : Chant/Piano/Trompette
Hendrik Lasure : Claviers
Koen Gisen : Clarinette, Saxophone, Guitare
Casper Van De Velde : Batterie
Label : W.E.R.F.
Erwin Vann/Peter Hertmans : "Compassion"
Erwin Vann : Saxophone
Peter Hertmans : Guitare
Renato Martins : Percussions
Enrico Pieranunzi/Bert Joris : "Afterglow"
Enrico Pieranunzi : Piano
Bert Joris : Trompette
Alex KooAttila Gyárfás/Ralph Alessi : "Identified Flying Object"
Attila Gyárfás : Batterie
Alex Koo : Piano, Clavier
Ralph Alessi : Trompette
Label : W.E.R.F.
Various Artists : "The Art Of The Solo"
Julien Tassin/Dirk Serries/Lionel Loueke : Guitare
Michel Hatzigeorgious : Basse électrique
Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse
Fabian Fiorini/Pascal Mohy : Piano
Teun Verbruggen : Batterie
Anne Niepold : Accordéon
Nicolas Kummert/Jeroen Van Herzeele : Saxophone
Pascal N. Paulus : Clavier
Pirly Zurstrassen & Brussels Vocal Project : "Méditation Et Musique"
Pirly Zurstrassen : Piano
Brussels Vocal Project : Chants
Label : Point D'ancrage
Take Time "Désir D'exil"
Catherine Smet : Piano
Didier Fontaine : Batterie