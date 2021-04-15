Les sorties jazz 2021 en Belgique

Petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD's de nos jazzmen et jazzwomen belges en cette année 2021

 

Anemic Cinema : "Anemic Cinema"

Artan Buleshkaj : Guitare

Rob Banken/Steven Delannoye : Saxophone/Clarinette

Matthias De Waele : Batterie

Label : elnegocitorecords

Diederik Wissels/Andreas Polyzogopoulos : "Before You Go"

Diederik Wissels : Piano

Andreas Polyzogopoulos : Trompette

 

Don Kapot : "Hooligan"

Viktor Perdieus : Saxophone

Giotis Damianidis : Basse

Jakob Warmenbol : Batterie

Label : W.E.R.F.

Echoes Of Zoo : "Breakout"

Nathan Daems : Saxophone

Bart Vervaeck : Guitare

Lieven Van Pee : Contrebasse

Falk Schrauwen : Batterie

Label : W.E.R.F.

The Jazz Station Big Band & Grégoire Maret : "Live In Dinant"

Grégoire Maret : Harmonica

Stéphane Mercier : Saxophone/Flûte

The Jazz Station Big Band : Orchestre

Label : Hypnote Records

Machine Mass Sextet : "Intrusion"

Michel Delville : Guitare

Manuel Hermia : Saxophone

Laurent Blondiau : Trompette

Antoine Guenet : Piano

Damien Campion : Contrebasse

Tony Bianco : Batterie

Label : Off-Record

Grand Picture Palace : "Grand Picture Palace"

Anneleen Boehme : Contrebasse

Rob Banken : Clarinette

Cedric De Lat : Trompette

Berlinde Deman : Tuba

Laura Kennis/Herlinde Verjans : Violon

Rhea Vanhellemont : Alto

Juno Kerstens : Violoncelle

Matthias De Wael : Batterie

Label : W.E.R.F.

Philip Catherine/Larry Coryell : "The Last Call"

Larry Coryell/Philip Catherine : Guitare

Jan Lundgren : Piano

Lars Danielsson : Contrebasse

Paolo Fresu : Trompette

Label : ACT 

Toine Thys Overseas : "Tamam Morning"

Toine Thys : Saxophones/Clarinette

Ihad Radwan : Oud

Annemie Osborne : Violoncelle

Ze Luis Nascimento : Percussions

Harmen Fraanje : Piano

Label : Igloo

Paul Van Gysegem Quintet : "Square Talks"

Paul Van Gysegem : Contrebasse

Cel Overberghe : Saxophone

Patrick De Groote : Trompette

Erik Vermeulen : Piano

Parek Patrman : Percussions/Trompette

Label : elnegocitorecords

Farida Amadou/Gaspard Sicx/Quentin Stokart : "qar"

Farida Amadou : Basse

Gaspard Sicx : Batterie

Quentin Stokart : Guitare

Label : queerecords

 

Pierre Vaiana : "Amuri & Spiranza"

Pierre Vaiana : Saxophone

Artan Buleshkaj : Guitare

Lode Verkampt : Violoncelle

Boris Schmidt : Contrebasse

Lionel Beuvens : Batterie

Label : Homerecords

Q-Some Big Band : "Dreamin'"

Q-Some Big Band : Orchestre

 

An Pierlé Quartet :"Wiga Waga"

An Pierlé : Chant/Piano/Trompette

Hendrik Lasure : Claviers

Koen Gisen : Clarinette, Saxophone, Guitare

Casper Van De Velde : Batterie

Label : W.E.R.F. 

Erwin Vann/Peter Hertmans : "Compassion"

Erwin Vann : Saxophone

Peter Hertmans : Guitare

Renato Martins : Percussions

Enrico Pieranunzi/Bert Joris : "Afterglow"

Enrico Pieranunzi : Piano

Bert Joris : Trompette

Alex KooAttila Gyárfás/Ralph Alessi : "Identified Flying Object"

Attila Gyárfás : Batterie

Alex Koo : Piano, Clavier

Ralph Alessi : Trompette

Label : W.E.R.F.

Various Artists : "The Art Of The Solo"

Julien Tassin/Dirk Serries/Lionel Loueke : Guitare

Michel Hatzigeorgious : Basse électrique

Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse

Fabian Fiorini/Pascal Mohy : Piano

Teun Verbruggen : Batterie

Anne Niepold : Accordéon

Nicolas Kummert/Jeroen Van Herzeele : Saxophone

Pascal N. Paulus : Clavier

 

Pirly Zurstrassen & Brussels Vocal Project : "Méditation Et Musique"

Pirly Zurstrassen : Piano

Brussels Vocal Project : Chants

Label : Point D'ancrage

Take Time "Désir D'exil"

Catherine Smet : Piano

Didier Fontaine : Batterie

