Les sorties jazz 2020 en Belgique

Petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD de nos artistes belges. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur le site de "Jazz In Belgium" proposé par l'association "Les lundis d'Hortense" (l'association belge des musiciens de jazz).
Hermia/Ceccaldi/Darrifourcq : "Kaiju eats cheeseburgers"
Manuel Hermia : Saxophones
Valentin Ceccaldi : Violoncelle
Sylvain Darrifourcq : Batterie/Percussions/Cithare
Label : Hector/Full Rhizome
Jatoba 4tet : "Jatoba"
Daniel Stokart : Saxophones/flûtes
Charles Loos : Pianos
Henri Greindl : Basses/guitares
Jan de Haas : Batterie
Lisa Greindl : Chant
Label : Mognomusic
Lupa Gang Gang Quartet : "Stalingrad"
Anton Robberechts : Guitare
Miel De Koninck : Claviers
Lena Thijs : Basse
Rob Swennen : Batterie
Trilogy : "Par Coeur"
Carlo Nardozza : Trompette
Tim Finoulst : Guitare
Christophe Devisscher : Contrebasse
Saskia : "Allergies"
Saskia Jamar : Chant
Claude Martial : Saxophones
François Després : Piano
Christian Duperray : Contrebasse
Francis Gentel : Batterie
Placebo, The Sadi Quartet, René Thomas Trio : "Jazz in Belgium : Three days in April"
Placebo : Marc Moulin, Nic Fissette, Richard Rousselet, Alex Scorier, Johnny Dover, Nick Kletchkovsky, Freddy Rottier
The Sadi Quartet : Sadi, Bob Porter, Roger Vanhaverbeke, Freddy Rottier
René Thomas : René Thomas, Freddie Deronde, Félix Simtaine
Label : P-Vine (Japan)
Ceci N'est Pas Un Violon : "Siete vidas te daria"
Ananta Roosens : Violon/chant
L'Âme Des Poètes : "Le Métèque"
Pierre Vaiana : Saxophone soprano
Fabien Degryse : Guitare
Jean-Louis Rassinfosse : Contrebasse
Label : Igloo
Under The Reefs Orchestra : "Under The Reefs Orchestra"
Clément Nourry : Guitare/claviers
Marti Mélia : Saxophone/basse
Louis Evrard : Batterie/guitare
Sébastien Van Hoye : Trombone
Label : Capitaine Records
Quentin Dujardin/Didier Laloy : "Water & Fire"
Quentin Dujardin : Guitare
Didier Laloy : Accordéon
Adrien Tyberghein : Contrebasse
Nicolas Fiszman : Basse
NoHo : Chant
Label : Agua Music
Christian Klinkenberg : "Der Gietscher - Oper 2.0"
Christian Klinkenberg : Synthétiseurs
Philipp Gerschlauer/Luc Marly : Saxophones
Melle Weijters : Guitare
Vedran Mutic : Contrebasse
Stephan Klinkenberg : Percussions
Label : Neuklang
The Morning Call Jazz Band : "The Morning Call"
Mathieu Najean : Saxophones
Timothé le Maire : Trombone
Guillaume Gillin : Guitare/chant
Andrew Bolton : Basse/chant
Laurent Vigneron : Batterie
Label : Juke Records
Sabin Todorov : "Archaeology"
Sabin Todorov : Piano
Sal La Rocca : Basse
Lionel Beuvens : Batterie
Label : Igloo
Fapy Lafertin New Quartet : "Atlantico"
Fapy Lafertin : Guitare
Alexandre Tripodi : Violon
Renaud Dardenne : Guitare
Cédric Raymond : Contrebasse
Label : Fremeaux
Brussels Vocal Project : "Modern Tales"
Elsa Grégoire : Chant
François Vaiana : Chant
Anu Junnonen : Chant
Sarah Klenes : Chant
Moritz Baumgärtner : Batterie
Label : Signature, Radio France
Fabrizio Cassol : Saxophone Alto
Fabien Fiorini : Piano
Joao Barradas : Accordéon
Michel Hatzigeorgiou : Basse électrique
Stéphane Galland : Batterie
Freddy Massamba : Chant
Label : Outhere Music
Fabrizio Graceffa : "Gardens"
Fabrizio Graceffa : Guitare
Igor Gehenot : Piano
Jacques Pili : Basse
Adrien Verderame : Batterie
Label : IMD, Fabrizio Graceffa
Myriam Alter/Nicolas Thys : "It Takes Two"
Myriam Alter : Piano
Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse
Label : Enja
David Linx : "Skin In The Game"
David Linx : Chant
Grégory Privat : Piano
Chris Jennings : Contrebasse
Arnaud Dolmen : Batterie
Manu Codjia : Guitare électrique
Marlon Moore : Slam
Label : Cristal Records
Casimir Liberski : "Cosmic Liberty"
Casimir Liberski : Piano/claviers
Louis de Mieulle : Basse électrique
Matt Garstka : Batterie
Label : Ropeadope
Daniel Romeo : "The Black Days Sessions #1"
Daniel Romeo : Basse électrique
Eric Legnini : Piano
Julien Tassin : Guitare
Michel Herr : Piano
Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse
Dré Pallemaerts : Batterie
Laurent Doumont : Saxophone ténor...
Ernst Vranckx Trio : "Things As They Are"
Ernst Vranckx : Piano
Paul G. Ulrich : Contrebasse
Kris Duerinckx : Batterie
Label : Eden River Records
Pauline Leblond Double Quartet : " Suites De Danses"
Pauline Leblond : Trompette/cornet/bugle
Guillaume Gillain : Guitare
Fil Caparoli : Contrebasse
Daniel Jonkers : Batterie
Label : Pauline Leblond
Alexandre Cavaliere : "Manouche Moderne"
Alexandre Cavaliere : Violon
Manu Bonetti : Guitare
Fred Guédon : Guitare
Vincent Bruyninckx : Piano
Jean-Louis Rassinfosse : Contrebasse
Label : Homerecords
Félix Zurstrassen : "Nova"
Félix Zurstrassen : Basse électrique
Nelson Veras : Guitare
Antoine Pierre : Batterie
Ben Van Gelder : Saxophone alto
Label : Igloo
Bram De Looze : "Colour Talk"
Bram De Looze : Piano
Label : Sdban Records
Hermia/Mohy/Gerstmans : "The Love Songs"
Manuel Hermia : Saxophones
Pascal Mohy : Piano
Samuel Gerstmans : Contrebasse
Label : Jazz Avatars
Igor Gehenot : "Cursiv"
Igor Gehenot : Piano
Alex Tassel : Bugle
Viktor Nyberg : Contrebasse
Jerôme Klein : Batterie
David El-Malek : Saxophones
Label : Igloo
Alexandra Grimal/Giovanni Di Domenico : "Down The Hill"
Alexandra Grimal : Saxophone soprano/chant
Giovanni Di Domenico : Piano
Isbin Trio : "Yes Love"
Gilbert Isbin : Luth
Xavier Rau : Contrebasse
Peter Vangheluwe : Percussions
Label : Tern
Trio In Bocca Al Lupo : "Dedicato"
Carlo Nardozza : Trompette
Tim Finoulst : Guitare
Alano Gruarin : Piano
Raymond Van Het Groenewoud : Chant
Katia Malecki : Chant
Label : SoulFactory Records
Dré Pallemaerts Seva : "Winter"
Dré Pallemaerts : Batterie
Sebastian Gille : Saxophones
Pablo Held : Piano
Clemens Van Der Feen : Contrebasse
Label : 52creations