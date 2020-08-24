Les sorties jazz 2020 en Belgique

Petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD de nos artistes belges. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur le site de "Jazz In Belgium" proposé par l'association "Les lundis d'Hortense" (l'association belge des musiciens de jazz).

© Tous droits réservés Hermia/Ceccaldi/Darrifourcq : "Kaiju eats cheeseburgers" Manuel Hermia : Saxophones Valentin Ceccaldi : Violoncelle Sylvain Darrifourcq : Batterie/Percussions/Cithare Label : Hector/Full Rhizome

© Tous droits réservés Jatoba 4tet : "Jatoba" Daniel Stokart : Saxophones/flûtes Charles Loos : Pianos Henri Greindl : Basses/guitares Jan de Haas : Batterie Lisa Greindl : Chant Label : Mognomusic

© Tous droits réservés Lupa Gang Gang Quartet : "Stalingrad" Anton Robberechts : Guitare Miel De Koninck : Claviers Lena Thijs : Basse Rob Swennen : Batterie

© Tous droits réservés Trilogy : "Par Coeur" Carlo Nardozza : Trompette Tim Finoulst : Guitare Christophe Devisscher : Contrebasse

© Tous droits réservés Saskia : "Allergies" Saskia Jamar : Chant Claude Martial : Saxophones François Després : Piano Christian Duperray : Contrebasse Francis Gentel : Batterie

© Tous droits réservés Placebo, The Sadi Quartet, René Thomas Trio : "Jazz in Belgium : Three days in April" Placebo : Marc Moulin, Nic Fissette, Richard Rousselet, Alex Scorier, Johnny Dover, Nick Kletchkovsky, Freddy Rottier The Sadi Quartet : Sadi, Bob Porter, Roger Vanhaverbeke, Freddy Rottier René Thomas : René Thomas, Freddie Deronde, Félix Simtaine Label : P-Vine (Japan)

© Tous droits réservés Ceci N'est Pas Un Violon : "Siete vidas te daria" Ananta Roosens : Violon/chant

© Tous droits réservés L'Âme Des Poètes : "Le Métèque" Pierre Vaiana : Saxophone soprano Fabien Degryse : Guitare Jean-Louis Rassinfosse : Contrebasse Label : Igloo

© Tous droits réservés Under The Reefs Orchestra : "Under The Reefs Orchestra" Clément Nourry : Guitare/claviers Marti Mélia : Saxophone/basse Louis Evrard : Batterie/guitare Sébastien Van Hoye : Trombone Label : Capitaine Records

© Tous droits réservés Quentin Dujardin/Didier Laloy : "Water & Fire" Quentin Dujardin : Guitare Didier Laloy : Accordéon Adrien Tyberghein : Contrebasse Nicolas Fiszman : Basse NoHo : Chant Label : Agua Music

© Tous droits réservés Christian Klinkenberg : "Der Gietscher - Oper 2.0" Christian Klinkenberg : Synthétiseurs Philipp Gerschlauer/Luc Marly : Saxophones Melle Weijters : Guitare Vedran Mutic : Contrebasse Stephan Klinkenberg : Percussions Label : Neuklang

© Tous droits réservés The Morning Call Jazz Band : "The Morning Call" Mathieu Najean : Saxophones Timothé le Maire : Trombone Guillaume Gillin : Guitare/chant Andrew Bolton : Basse/chant Laurent Vigneron : Batterie Label : Juke Records

© Tous droits réservés Sabin Todorov : "Archaeology" Sabin Todorov : Piano Sal La Rocca : Basse Lionel Beuvens : Batterie Label : Igloo

© Tous droits réservés Fapy Lafertin New Quartet : "Atlantico" Fapy Lafertin : Guitare Alexandre Tripodi : Violon Renaud Dardenne : Guitare Cédric Raymond : Contrebasse Label : Fremeaux

© Tous droits réservés Brussels Vocal Project : "Modern Tales" Elsa Grégoire : Chant François Vaiana : Chant Anu Junnonen : Chant Sarah Klenes : Chant Moritz Baumgärtner : Batterie Label : Signature, Radio France

© Tous droits réservés Aka Moon : "Opus 111" Fabrizio Cassol : Saxophone Alto Fabien Fiorini : Piano Joao Barradas : Accordéon Michel Hatzigeorgiou : Basse électrique Stéphane Galland : Batterie Freddy Massamba : Chant Label : Outhere Music

© Tous droits réservés Fabrizio Graceffa : "Gardens" Fabrizio Graceffa : Guitare Igor Gehenot : Piano Jacques Pili : Basse Adrien Verderame : Batterie Label : IMD, Fabrizio Graceffa

© Tous droits réservés Myriam Alter/Nicolas Thys : "It Takes Two" Myriam Alter : Piano Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse Label : Enja

© Tous droits réservés David Linx : "Skin In The Game" David Linx : Chant Grégory Privat : Piano Chris Jennings : Contrebasse Arnaud Dolmen : Batterie Manu Codjia : Guitare électrique Marlon Moore : Slam Label : Cristal Records

© Tous droits réservés Casimir Liberski : "Cosmic Liberty" Casimir Liberski : Piano/claviers Louis de Mieulle : Basse électrique Matt Garstka : Batterie Label : Ropeadope

© Tous droits réservés Daniel Romeo : "The Black Days Sessions #1" Daniel Romeo : Basse électrique Eric Legnini : Piano Julien Tassin : Guitare Michel Herr : Piano Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse Dré Pallemaerts : Batterie Laurent Doumont : Saxophone ténor...

© Tous droits réservés Ernst Vranckx Trio : "Things As They Are" Ernst Vranckx : Piano Paul G. Ulrich : Contrebasse Kris Duerinckx : Batterie Label : Eden River Records

© Tous droits réservés Pauline Leblond Double Quartet : " Suites De Danses" Pauline Leblond : Trompette/cornet/bugle Guillaume Gillain : Guitare Fil Caparoli : Contrebasse Daniel Jonkers : Batterie Label : Pauline Leblond

© Tous droits réservés Alexandre Cavaliere : "Manouche Moderne" Alexandre Cavaliere : Violon Manu Bonetti : Guitare Fred Guédon : Guitare Vincent Bruyninckx : Piano Jean-Louis Rassinfosse : Contrebasse Label : Homerecords

© Tous droits réservés Félix Zurstrassen : "Nova" Félix Zurstrassen : Basse électrique Nelson Veras : Guitare Antoine Pierre : Batterie Ben Van Gelder : Saxophone alto Label : Igloo

© Tous droits réservés Bram De Looze : "Colour Talk" Bram De Looze : Piano Label : Sdban Records

© Tous droits réservés Hermia/Mohy/Gerstmans : "The Love Songs" Manuel Hermia : Saxophones Pascal Mohy : Piano Samuel Gerstmans : Contrebasse Label : Jazz Avatars

© Tous droits réservés Igor Gehenot : "Cursiv" Igor Gehenot : Piano Alex Tassel : Bugle Viktor Nyberg : Contrebasse Jerôme Klein : Batterie David El-Malek : Saxophones Label : Igloo

© Tous droits réservés Alexandra Grimal/Giovanni Di Domenico : "Down The Hill" Alexandra Grimal : Saxophone soprano/chant Giovanni Di Domenico : Piano

© Tous droits réservés Isbin Trio : "Yes Love" Gilbert Isbin : Luth Xavier Rau : Contrebasse Peter Vangheluwe : Percussions Label : Tern

© Tous droits réservés Trio In Bocca Al Lupo : "Dedicato" Carlo Nardozza : Trompette Tim Finoulst : Guitare Alano Gruarin : Piano Raymond Van Het Groenewoud : Chant Katia Malecki : Chant Label : SoulFactory Records