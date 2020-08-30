Les perles de Marc Danval : Michel Herr "Modules"

Michel Herr (16 février 1949, Bruxelles)
Il a joué avec Joe Lovano, Joe Henderson, Chet Baker, Archie Shepp, Charlie Mariano, Pepper Adams, Johnny Griffin, Slide Hampton, Lee Konitz, Bill Frisell, Charlie Rouse, Art Farmer, Judy Niemack, John Abercrombie, Paolo Fresu, Daniel Humair, J-F Jenny-Clarke, Aldo Romano, Palle Danielsson, Richard Galliano, Riccardo, Philip Catherine, Steve Houben, Bert Joris, Phil Abraham, Fabrice Alleman, Richard Rousselet, Jean-Pierre Catoul, Peter Hertmans, Bruno Castellucci. Que dire de plus sur un de nos plus grands pianistes en Belgique, Marc Danval en parlait dans "La Troisième Oreille" Sur La Première.