Le rappeur Future a enregistré un titre avec Elton John

Young Thug - High (ft. Elton John) [Official Audio] - 10/04/2019

Lyrics
And I'm gonna be high
I'm a rocket man
I'm a rocket man, hey
And I'm gonna be high
I'm a rocket man, high

Lotta land at my side (Thugger!)
Different land for my kind (Thugger!)
Spend ol' bands for my pa (racks)
Spend ol' bands for my mother (I'm a rocket man)
Got a plan for my brother (hey)
Chanel bag for my lover (hey)
Fuck them ol' niggas, they ol' suckas (hey)
They tellin' on one another

I want a train, let's run a train (okay)
If she want bang then let her bang (hey)
He said he bleeding, where the stain? (where is it?)
My bitch at the top of food chains (I'm a rocket man)
They local, I don't even know the name (no)
I been fresh since a kid, I ain't never plain
I just picked up a bag and robbed a dame
I'ma whip out the MAC and pop ya brain

I do what I want and shawty can't (yeah)
I do what I feel and shawty cannot
I'm diggin', I digg and shawty layin' (Thugger)
And all of the bitches say they digg that
From Maine way to Spain
All I got is a chicken for the thots (yeah)
I take off like a plane

And I'm gonna be high (Super geeked)
Like a rocket man
Yeah, like a rocket man, yeah
And I'm gonna be high
I'm a rocket man, high (High as a plane)
(From Spain to Maine, know what I'm sayin'? Damn, yeah)

On a private order (yeah)
I'm a rocket launcher (yeah)
You gotta be the pride of something (bet)
I bought that metal stumbling (bought)
I stumble upon a mil' (yeah)
I stumble upon a million five
I spent a fortune all on double seals

If I tell you the numbers you'll probably cry
If I tell you you fake then you'll probably die
These days if he say that he hit, then he probably lying
If you say you got wings and some fish then you probably fried (that's deep)

Got my karats out of Bonnie & Clyde
She let me back in like she never cried
She let me back in like I never lied
I look like a cat with eleven lives
I really kick shit you can ask a fly
I'm steady chasing like I'm never tired
I'm living scary like a haunted house
Lil' mama sexy, I got butterflies (yeah)

And I'm gonna be high
I'm a rocket man
I'm a rocket man, yeah (yeah! yeah!)
And I'm gonna be high (yeah! yeah! ha!)
I'm a rocket man
High, hey, hey, hey, man