Le pianiste norvégien Tord Gustavsen revient à ses premiers amours : le trio

Tord Gustavsen Trio – The Other Side (The Tunnel / Live Teaser) - 23/01/2020 Tord Gustavsen Trio - The Tunnel (Live at Molde Jazz Festival 2018) From the album 'The Other Side' ECM 2608 Tord Gustavsen: piano Sigurd Hole: double bass Jarle Vespestad: drums +++++ CD / LP / Streaming +++++ Video by Lighthouse Productions 2018 “This is the chill-out as a state of grace, and it can go as deep as you like. Sublime,” wrote the Inde-pendent on Sunday of the Gustavsen’s trio’s Being There, released in 2007. Over the last decade Tord has experimented with other ensemble forms and formats, but on The Other Side - recorded at Oslo’s Rainbow Studio in January 2018 – he returns decisively to the piano trio, with faithful drummer Jarle Vespestad, and excellent new bassist Sigurd Hole. Hole’s approach to his instru-ment, drawing on folk influences as well as modern jazz, is ideally suited to Gustavsen’s slowly-developing, deeply melodic pieces. The album, produced by Manfred Eicher, is issued on the eve of a major tour. Website: https://www.ecmrecords.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ecmrecords Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ecm_records