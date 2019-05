Le nouvel album de The Black Keys paraîtra cet été

The Black Keys - Eagle Birds [Official Audio] - 07/05/2019 The Black Keys "Eagle Birds" from album "Let's Rock", coming June 28: https://wbr.ec/letsrock Pre-order the new album for instant downloads of “Lo/Hi” & “Eagle Birds” now. Limited edition solid pink & white mix vinyl available exclusively in the Official Shop - only 7500 copies worldwide! T-shirt + exclusive color LP and CD bundles also available from the Official Shop: https://wbr.ec/letsrock Listen to "Eagle Birds" on your preferred streaming service here: https://wbr.ec/eaglebirds Catch the band on the Let's Tour Rock this Fall! Tickets available now at http://theblackkeys.com “Eagle Birds” See twin eagle birds up In the tree One for you and there’s One for me When we thought we Might be losing our minds We saw the signs Don’t nobody wanna be lonely Everybody oughta be loved sometime Feel you simmer down In the pan Feed me dinner right out Of your hand All night long I Had you on my mind Flying high Don’t nobody wanna be lonely Everybody oughta be loved sometime So love me right... You can search forever you might Never find A love so real that will Heal like mine Eagle bird I Heard you fly on by Late last night Don’t nobody wanna be lonely Everybody oughta be loved Don’t nobody wanna be lonely Everybody oughta be loved sometime Love me right Flying high With you and I