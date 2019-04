Le nouvel album de Springsteen sort le 14 juin

Bruce Springsteen - Hello Sunshine (Lyric Video) - 26/04/2019 Pre-order Bruce Springsteen’s new album ‘Western Stars’ coming June 14 now: http://smarturl.it/westernstars Listen to “Hello Sunshine” now: http://smarturl.it/bshellosunshine Listen to your favorite Bruce Springsteen tracks: https://bspringsteen.lnk.to/toptracksYD Subscribe to the Bruce Springsteen YouTube Channel: https://Springsteen.lnk.to/ytYD Follow Bruce Springsteen: Facebook: https://BruceSpringsteen.lnk.to/followFI Twitter: https://BruceSpringsteen.lnk.to/followTI Instagram: https://BruceSpringsteen.lnk.to/followII Website: https://BruceSpringsteen.lnk.to/followWI YouTube: https://Springsteen.lnk.to/ytYD Spotify: https://BruceSpringsteen.lnk.to/followSI Lyrics: Had enough of heartbreak and pain Had a little sweet spot for the rain For the rain and skies of gray Hello sunshine won’t you stay You know I always liked my walking shoes But you can get a little too fond of the blues You walk too far, you walk away Hello sunshine won’t you stay You know I always loved a lonely town Those empty streets, no one around You fall in love with lonely, you end up that way Hello sunshine won’t you stay You know I always liked that empty road No place to be and miles to go But miles to go is miles away Hello sunshine won’t you stay Miles to go is miles away Hello sunshine won’t you stay Hello sunshine won’t you stay Hello sunshine #BruceSpringsteen #WesternStars #HelloSunshine