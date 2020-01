Le nouveau projet musical complètement fou de Björk en collaboration avec une intelligence artificielle

Learn how Björk worked with AI on her new composition, Kórsafn | Microsoft In Culture - 28/01/2020

Björk brings her choral arrangements to Sister City hotel in a generative soundscape powered by Microsoft AI. The installation builds off of Julianna Barwick’s 2019 installation for Sister City, but pushes the technology even further. Learn more at http://microsoft.com/inculture/musicxtech/bjork