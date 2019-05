L'iPod n'est pas mort, un nouveau modèle vient de sortir, le premier en 4 ans

First iPod Commercial 2001 - 29/05/2019 The first ipod commercial made in 2001. ~Specs~ 2.43 by 4.02 by 0.78 inches 10-hour battery life (approx.) 5GB hard disk drive 160Kbps compression rate (the default setting for encoding MP3s in iTunes), 5GB equals approximately 1,000 songs, or about 100 CDs. At lower-quality 128 Kbps — the most common compression rate used for MP3s — 5GB is equivalent to approximately 1,300 songs, or about 130 CDs. The iPod has a large, high-quality liquid crystal display (LCD) for viewing up to six lines of text. And the LCD features a white light-emitting diode (LED) backlight for clear visibility in low-light situations — indoors or outdoors.