"Journée internationale du Jazz", Les sorties jazz 2020 en Belgique

En ce 30 avril, "Journée internationale du Jazz" petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD de nos artistes belges. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur le site de " Jazz In Belgium " proposé par l'association " Les lundis d'Hortense " (l'association belge des musiciens de jazz).

The Morning Call Jazz Band : "The Morning Call"

Fapy Lafertin New Quartet : "Atlantico"

David Linx : "Skin In The Game"

Daniel Romeo : "The Black Days Sessions #1"

Ernst Vranckx Trio : "Things As They Are"

Ernst Vranckx : Piano

Paul G. Ulrich : Contrebasse

Kris Duerinckx : Batterie

Label : Eden River Records