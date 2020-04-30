"Journée internationale du Jazz", Les sorties jazz 2020 en Belgique

En ce 30 avril, "Journée internationale du Jazz" petit tour d'horizon des sorties CD de nos artistes belges. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur le site de "Jazz In Belgium" proposé par l'association "Les lundis d'Hortense(l'association belge des musiciens de jazz).

The Morning Call Jazz Band : "The Morning Call"

Mathieu Najean : Saxophones

Timothé le Maire : Trombone

Guillaume Gillin : Guitare/chant

Andrew Bolton : Basse/chant

Laurent Vigneron : Batterie

Label : Juke Records

 

 

Sabin Todorov : "Archaeology"

Sabin Todorov : Piano

Sal La Rocca : Basse

Lionel Beuvens : Batterie

Label : Igloo

Fapy Lafertin New Quartet : "Atlantico"

Fapy Lafertin : Guitare

Alexandre Tripodi : Violon

Renaud Dardenne : Guitare

Cédric Raymond : Contrebasse

Label : Fremeaux

Brussels Vocal Project : "Modern Tales"

Elsa Grégoire : Chant

François Vaiana : Chant

Anu Junnonen : Chant

Sarah Klenes : Chant

Moritz Baumgärtner : Batterie

Label : Signature, Radio France

Aka Moon : "Opus 111"

Fabrizio Cassol : Saxophone Alto

Fabien Fiorini : Piano

Joao Barradas : Accordéon

Michel Hatzigeorgiou : Basse électrique

Stéphane Galland : Batterie

Freddy Massamba : Chant

Label : Outhere Music

 

Fabrizio Graceffa : "Gardens"

Fabrizio Graceffa : Guitare

Igor Gehenot : Piano

Jacques Pili : Basse

Adrien Verderame : Batterie

Label : IMD, Fabrizio Graceffa

Myriam Alter/Nicolas Thys : "It Takes Two"

Myriam Alter : Piano

Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse

Label : Enja

David Linx : "Skin In The Game"

David Linx : Chant

Grégory Privat : Piano

Chris Jennings : Contrebasse

Arnaud Dolmen : Batterie

Manu Codjia : Guitare électrique

Marlon Moore : Slam

Label : Cristal Records

Casimir Liberski : "Cosmic Liberty"

Casimir Liberski : Piano/claviers

Louis de Mieulle : Basse électrique

Matt Garstka : Batterie

Label : Ropeadope

Daniel Romeo : "The Black Days Sessions #1"

Daniel Romeo : Basse électrique

Eric Legnini : Piano

Julien Tassin : Guitare

Michel Herr : Piano

Nicolas Thys : Contrebasse

Dré Pallemaerts : Batterie

Laurent Doumont : Saxophone ténor...

 

Ernst Vranckx Trio : "Things As They Are"

Ernst Vranckx : Piano

Paul G. Ulrich : Contrebasse

Kris Duerinckx : Batterie

Label : Eden River Records

Pauline Leblond Double Quartet : " Suites De Danses"

Pauline Leblond : Trompette/cornet/bugle

Guillaume Gillain : Guitare

Fil Caparoli : Contrebasse

Daniel Jonkers : Batterie

Label : Pauline Leblond

Alexandre Cavaliere : "Manouche Moderne"

Alexandre Cavaliere : Violon

Manu Bonetti : Guitare

Fred Guédon : Guitare

Vincent Bruyninckx : Piano

Jean-Louis Rassinfosse : Contrebasse

Label : Homerecords

Félix Zurstrassen : "Nova"

Félix Zurstrassen : Basse électrique

Nelson Veras : Guitare

Antoine Pierre : Batterie

Ben Van Gelder : Saxophone alto

Label : Igloo

Bram De Looze : "Colour Talk"

Bram De Looze : Piano

Label : Sdban Records

Hermia/Mohy/Gerstmans : "The Love Songs"

Manuel Hermia : Saxophones

Pascal Mohy : Piano

Samuel Gerstmans : Contrebasse

Label : Jazz Avatars 

Igor Gehenot : "Cursiv"

Igor Gehenot : Piano

Alex Tassel : Bugle

Viktor Nyberg : Contrebasse

Jerôme Klein : Batterie

David El-Malek : Saxophones

Label : Igloo

Alexandra Grimal/Giovanni Di Domenico : "Down The Hill"

Alexandra Grimal : Saxophone soprano/chant

Giovanni Di Domenico : Piano

 

Isbin Trio : "Yes Love"

Gilbert Isbin : Luth

Xavier Rau : Contrebasse

Peter Vangheluwe : Percussions

Label : Tern

Trio In Bocca Al Lupo : "Dedicato"

Carlo Nardozza : Trompette

Tim Finoulst : Guitare

Alano Gruarin : Piano

Raymond Van Het Groenewoud : Chant

Katia Malecki : Chant

Label : SoulFactory Records

Dré Pallemaerts Seva : "Winter"

Dré Pallemaerts : Batterie

Sebastian Gille : Saxophones

Pablo Held : Piano

Clemens Van Der Feen : Contrebasse

Label : 52creations