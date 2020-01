Hayley Williams du groupe Paramore va sortir son premier album

Hayley Williams - Simmer [Official Music Video] - 23/01/2020 Hayley Williams - Simmer Stream/Download: https://HayleyWilliams.lnk.to/SimmerID Directed by Warren Fu Produced by Whitney Jackson Director of Photography - Thomas Banks Creative Director - Lindsey Byrnes Music Written by - Hayley Williams, Taylor York & Joey Howard Music Produced By: Taylor York Local Producer (Tennessee) - Loren Hughes & DREAMBEAR Executive Producer - Sara Nix Production Company - Partizan Entertainment Costume Designer - Steph Thorpe Hair & Makeup - Brian O’Connor Special Effects Makeup - Ben Rittenhouse Production Designer - Marcus Cooley Story by - Warren Fu, Hayley Williams & Lindsey Byrnes Editors - Warren Fu & Wes Sanchez Color - Kaitlyn Battistelli @ Ethos Sound Design - Brandon Kim @ Therapy Studios VFX - Eric Epstein VFX - Max Colt @ Frender Follow Hayley Williams http://petalsforarmor.com/ https://www.instagram.com/yelyahwilliams/ https://twitter.com/yelyahwilliams/ https://www.facebook.com/hayleywilliams/ -- Simmer (lyrics) Rage is a quiet thing You think that you’ve tamed it But it’s just lying in wait Oh Rage Is it in our veins? Feel it in my face when I least expect it Give in Control There’s so many ways to give in Eyes close Another way to make it to 10 Oh how to draw the line between wrath and mercy? Simmer simmer simmer simmer simmer down Control There’s so many ways to give in Eyes close Another way to make it to 10 Oh how to draw the line between wrath and mercy? Simmer simmer simmer simmer simmer down If I had seen my reflection As something more precious He would’ve never Mmm and if my child needed protection From a fucker like that man I’d sooner gut him Cause nothing cuts like a mother Give in Control There’s so many ways to give in Eyes close Another way to make it to 10 Oh how to draw the line between wrath and mercy? Simmer simmer simmer simmer simmer down Control There’s so many ways to give in Eyes close Another way to make it to 10 Oh how to draw the line between wrath and mercy? Simmer simmer simmer simmer simmer down Wrap yourself in petals Wrap yourself in petals Wrap yourself in petals for armor Petals for armor Give In Control There’s so many ways to give in Eyes close Another way to make it to 10 Oh how to draw the line between wrath and mercy? Simmer simmer simmer simmer simmer down #HayleyWilliams #Simmer #AtlanticRecords