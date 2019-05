Greenpeace organise un concert glacé en Arctique pour appeler à protéger 30% des océans - © Robynm/Pixabay

'Ocean Memories': Greenpeace presents the world's most northerly ice music concert - 16/05/2019 Turn your sound on! How to create the world’s most organic concert: find a spot on a glacier, further north than anyone has performed like this before. Find enough chunks of ice to carve a cello, ice percussion, horns and chimes. At dawn, play “Ocean Memories”. And when you’re done, leave the instruments back where they came from – the sea. Tell world leaders to create a strong global oceans treaty to protect our oceans: www.greenpeace.org/protecttheoceans Ice instrument quartet plays 'Ocean Memories' music concert on an ice floe in Svalbard, the Arctic 78°23.1 N 016°57.1 E 'Ocean Memories' Music by Terje Insungset www.terjeisungset.no Ice carving by Bill Covitz http://icematters.com Thanks to All Ice Record, Norway Iceophone and ice horn: Terje Isungset Ice cello: Åshild Brunvoll Ice percussion: Maria Dahlin Ice horn: Andreas Hesselberg Hatzikirakidis Greenpeace 2019