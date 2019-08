Esperanzah!, terre de découvertes musicales

Muthoni Drummer Queen – Elevate prod. GR! & Hook – Official Elevate Video - 31/07/2019 Elevate is the 7th and final single & music video from Muthoni Drummer Queen’s 12-track feminist manifesto #SHE. Produced by Swiss producer duo GR! & Hook, and written/performed by Kenyan music maverick Muthoni Drummer Queen, Elevate is an uplifting ode to Nairobi, its creatives and their collective dream of a bigger and better environment for their craft. Written by: Muthoni Drummer Queen Produced by: GR! & Hook Video direction/Photography/Editing: Ludovic Damiano (https://bit.ly/2tb098B) Styling: Lucy Robi Special thanks: KG Brian, Brian Mwangovya, BSQ Crew, INKay Tattoos, Ralph Hair Works, Nairobi Apparel, Made In Kenya Store (Alchemist) Get SHE now: https://open.spotify.com/album/42yEC1... www.mdqmusic.com FOLLOW US: IG: https://www.instagram.com/muthonidrummerqueen/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/muthonidrummerqueen/ website: www.mdqmusic.com LYRICS [Intro] Mimi ndimi ndo hu matter [Verse 1] Everything is so different Even people that we knew now so different so different But the thing I want is no different From the thing I always wanted no different no different For Nairobi to be elevate For my people doing their thing to be hella paid For the music to be celebrate For my people doing their thing to be hella great I don’t make excuses I don’t talk about it I just go about it I just be about it, what you gonna do about it You’ll just hear about it, you’ll just read about it You’ll just the people that will ever always be the last to know about it And even though I keep making hundred mistakes, I’m way up I’m so blessed And I’m grateful, I stay the course cause he faithful ey… [Chorus] We ah-rrive pon den scene we show dem Mimi ndimi ndo hu matter And we don’t make play we come to show dem Mimi mimi ndo hu matter [Verse 2] Everything is so different From the way it used to be man it’s so different so different Plus the thing I want is so different From the thing they wanna offer me its so different so different (I want) for the people to be elevate So the children can be one no more separate (I want) for the music to be celebrate So the children can have dreams to be hella great I don’t like the system, so I don’t assist them I just step aside them, go around them, just don’t ever want to be around them Just don’t even see them, just don’t be about them, I don’t bother Me I don’t believe them, I don’t need them, I don’t fux with heathens! And even though I keep making hundred mistakes I’m safe and I’m blessed and I’m grateful and I stay the course cos he faithful hey And even when I’m running low on faith I know he my strength And my shelter he lifts me up he my helper And even when the battle rough and tough I know for sure I win, cos he said it, no weapon formed against me shall prosper [Chorus] We ah-rrive pon den scene we show dem (mimi ndimi ndo hu matter) And we don’t make play we come to show dem (mimi mimi ndo hu matter)