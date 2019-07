Esperanzah! Les 5 coups de cœur de la rédaction

Babylon Trio @ Gentse Feesten 2018 (Trefpunt festival, Baudelohof) part 2 - 31/07/2019 On sunday 15 july 2018, Babylon Trio played live @ Gentse Feesten, Trefpunt festival in Baudelohof. It was pure fire! The three Iraqi musicians of Babylon Trio hail from Baghdad and arrived in Belgium in 2015 as refugees of the instability in Iraq. Keyboard player Arkan Mushtak was shaped into a talented keyboard/piano player by Iraqi master composer Noor Sabah. He is accompanied by fellow musicians Saif Al-Qaissy (digital percussion, djarbouka and backing vocals) and Walaa Saad (vocals). Together they play an electrified mix of contemporary Arabic music styles, such as chobi chobi, dabka, maqam, love songs and electronic hybrids that put the dancefloor on fire. End of september 2018, the trio will release their debut album 'Habibi' on Brussels label Rebel Up Records. A live recording from Nuits Sonores in 2017 has been released on Rebel Up records. https://babylontrio.bandcamp.com/