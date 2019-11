Erasmusique

AEC Strengthening Music in Society project - 31/10/2019 Higher Music Education Institutions (HMEIs) play a crucial role to safeguard, develop and promote European cultural heritage and diversity, to facilitate access to cultural offerings and cultural education for all, and to contribute to economic growth through the creation of new jobs and new business models in the creative sector. With support from the European Commission through the scheme “European Networks” of the Creative Europe programme, AEC can continue to support and encourage Music HEIs to adapt to change, embrace innovation and open up new fields of activities through the project Strengthening Music in Society (AEC-SMS). Video made by Daniel Sierra (enfocat) For more information about the AEC-SMS project, visit our website www.aec-music.eu/sms-project Facebook: @AEConservatoires (AEC - European Association of Conservatoires) Twitter: @AEConservatoire LinkedIn: AEC - European Association of Conservatoires