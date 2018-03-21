Elvis Costello reprend "I'll Still Love You" de Johnny Cash

Le musicien britannique Elvis Costello, rend hommage au regretté Johnny Cash à travers le morceau "I'll Still Love You" . Celui-ci se retrouvera sur une compilation, regroupant plusieurs textes poétiques signés par le maître de la country.

"Johnny Cash: Forever Words" paraîtra le 6 avril prochain. Cet album hommage présentera seize titres, composés à partir de la poésie de Johnny Cash (décédé en 2003) mais aussi des lettres, jusqu'alors inconnues.

Sur ce disque figurera "I'll Still Love You", interprété par Elvis Costello. Le morceau a été dévoilé via YouTube. Auparavant, les fans de Cash avaient pu entendre "You Never Knew My Mind" par Chris Cornell. Le chanteur du groupe Soundgarden est décédé le 18 mai 2017.

Tracklist de "Johnny Cash: Forever Words"

1. "Forever/I Still Miss Someone" - Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

2. "To June This Morning" - Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. "Gold All Over the Ground" - Brad Paisley

4. "You Never Knew My Mind" - Chris Cornell

5. "The Captain's Daughter" - Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. "Jellico Coal Man" - T. Bone Burnett

7. "The Walking Wounded" - Rosanne Cash

8. "Them Double Blues" - John Mellencamp

9. "Body on Body" - Jewel

10. "I'll Still Love You" - Elvis Costello

11. "June's Sundown" - Carlene Carter

12. "He Bore It All" - Daily and Vincent

13. "Chinky Pin Hill" - I'm With Her

14. "Goin', Goin', Gone" - Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. "What Would I Dreamer Do?" - The Jayhawks

16. "Spirit Rider" - Jamey Johnson