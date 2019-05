Découvrez l'univers onirique de Siän Able, artiste bruxelloise qui sort son deuxième EP - © Tous droits réservés

Sïan Able - Healing Waves - 21/05/2019

Produced, recorded & mixed by David Mouyal at Take-Off Record
Mastered by Dan D'Ascenzo at Leftright Audio
Director of photography & underwater camera woman: Gaïane De Brabanter
Video editing & post-production: Mirage Moving

Lyrics:
Peacefully, move with the sea
Open chest, fresh scars, embrace beauty
Save yourself, even if it hurts like hell
Digging inside, here's the light

Diving vibrations, pure and free
Echolocation, true and salty
Floating for a moment, surrounded by love
Sing for the ocean, you can breathe now

Let the waves get in
Let the healing waves get in
Let the waves get in
Let the healing waves get in

Underwater, perfect dancers
Thrown into the sea, safe-safe and softer
Here and now, immensity
Get-out of-your head, you gold-golden body

Sometimes I lose, sometimes I win
Right now this is the vibe I wanna live in
Full of tears, full of desire
The time has come for a different life

Let the waves get in
Let the healing waves get in
Let the waves get in
Let the healing waves get in

© 2019 Sïan Able