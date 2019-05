"Crave", le nouveau single de Madonna

Madonna, Swae Lee - Crave (Audio) - 13/05/2019 You're listening to "Crave" from 'Madame X'. Buy/Stream "Crave": https://Madonna.lnk.to/Crave Pre-order ‘Madame X’: https://Madonna.lnk.to/MadameX Subscribe to the Madonna Channel! https://Madonna.lnk.to/YouTubeID Check out the Official Madonna YouTube Playlists… The Complete Madonna Videography https://Madonna.lnk.to/Videography Live Performances https://Madonna.lnk.to/LiveYT MDNA Skin https://Madonna.lnk.to/MDNAskinYT Help Us Give Back… Raising Malawi http://www.raisingmalawi.org/ The Ray of Light Foundation http://www.rayoflight.org/ Stay in touch with Madonna… http://madonna.com http://instagram.com/madonna http://twitter.com/madonna http://facebook.com/madonna http://www.madonna.com/newsletter LYRICS: I’m tired of being far away from home Far from what can help? Far from where it’s safe Hope it’s not too late Rush rush rush on you Love love loved on you Love you like a fool Put my trust in you 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous The feelings never fade I don’t think we should play with this Say come come give me strength I don’t think we should wait for this 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should play with this My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should wait 'Cause I’m just me That’s all I can be Something real Something I can feel You know I just can’t change This is how I’m made I’m not afraid Take me to the place 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous The feelings never fade I don’t think we should play with this Say come come give me strength I don’t think we should wait for this 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should play with this My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should wait You’re on me I don’t think you should wait You’re on me, one pull up away You’re down to ride Ride me like a wave I gave you a sensation Loner days you used to chase It’s do or die and my love life can’t get crazy It’s on the line girl you're risking everything It’s over ex rated Ran so far to try to find the thing I lacked and there it was inside of me Ran and ran and ran so fast a thing to last and there it was I hear you breathe 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous The feelings never fade I don’t think we should play with this Say come come give me strength I don’t think we should wait for this 'Cause you’re the one I crave And my cravings get dangerous My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should play with this My cravings get dangerous I don’t think we should wait It’s on the line girl you're risking everything Music video by Madonna, Swae Lee performing Crave (Audio). © 2019 Boy Toy, Inc., Exclusively licensed to Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. Exclusively licensed to Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/ZlbCul