Charli XCX fait miroiter une collaboration avec Lizzo

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Official Video) - 15/05/2019 The official music video for Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" From the album 'Cuz I Love You' available now. Listen here: https://Lizzo.lnk.to/CuzILoveYouAY Director: Quinn Wilson Executive Producer: Alli Maxwell Producer: Jared Lundy Director of Photography: Cristina Dunlap Editor: Hao-Hung Chia // GOOD COMPANY Watch the official video for Juice here: https://Lizzo.lnk.to/WatchJUICEAY Subscribe for more content from Lizzo: https://lnk.to/SubscribeToLizzo Follow Lizzo https://instagram.com/f/lizzobeeating https://facebook.com/LizzoMusic https://twitter.com/lizzo https://soundcloud.com/lizzomusic http://lizzomusic.com The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records artist Lizzo. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more. Born in Houston and raised in Detroit, Lizzo adopted her moniker in 2011 and fronted Lizzo & the Larva Ink after moving to Minneapolis. Her work began to intertwine with the city's indie scene, allowing her to work with artists like Gayngs and Doomtree. Since then, Lizzo has collaborated with a variety of creatives--Clean Bandit, Bastille, and Big Freedia, to name a few--and was named one of Forbes Magazine's 2018 "30 Under 30". Her top singles "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts" have gained over 34.5 million Spotify streams combined. In addition to headlining her own Good As Hell tour in 2017, Lizzo joined Haim on the Sister Sister Sister tour in 2018. Subscribe for the latest official music videos, official audio videos, performances, bts and more from Lizzo: https://lnk.to/SubscribeToLizzo #Lizzo #CuzILoveYou #OfficialVideo #AtlanticRecords #Atlantic