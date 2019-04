14 heures de fête non-stop au Palais 12 pour les 25 ans du Fuse

Fuse: The History Of Belgium's Premier Techno Club - 17/04/2019 ► Subscribe to Red Bull Music: http://win.gs/SubToRedBullMusic When Fuse founders Peter Decuypere and Thierry Coppens, outgrew the provincial Belgian town of Kuurne, it was Thierry's mother who pointed him towards El Disco Rojo. A Spanish discotheque that used to be a movie theatre, El Disco Rojo was in the Marolles neighborhood of Brussels. Soon enough, Coppens was throwing hugely popular weekly Techno nights here. Looking to see what the fuss was about, Decuypere paid a visit to his old friend and immediately fell in love with the design of this charming club. Eager to divide the Saturday and Sunday nights between them, they went for it. Not much later, they bought the space, and on Saturday April 16, 1994, ‘Fuse’ was born. ---- Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. Music, dance, and culture collide to form the Red Bull Music & Culture YouTube channel. Subscribe to Red Bull Music & Culture: http://win.gs/SubToRedBullMusic Red Bull Music on Facebook: http://win.gs/RBMusicFB Red Bull Music on IG: http://win.gs/RBMusicIG Red Bull Music on Twitter: http://win.gs/RBMusicTW Fuse: The History Of Belgium's Premier Techno Club