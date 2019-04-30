Retrouvez les podcast du premier jour de la première épreuve

Hier, à 15h et à 20h, les 11 premiers candidats se sont présentés sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey. Parmi eux, la très attendue candidate belge, Sylvia Huang, qui passait vers 21h45, dans la 2e session du jour.
Les candidats de la session de 15h :
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Peter Lin - 29/04/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yiyiang Jiang - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Sumina Studer - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Luke Hsu - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Brieuc Vourch - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Emily Sun - 29/04/2019
Les candidats de la session de 20h
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Seina Matsuoka - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Anna Göckel - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Hyun Jae Lim - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Sylvia Huang - 29/04/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yukari Ohno - 29/04/2019
