Retrouvez les podcast du premier jour de la première épreuve

Peter Lin, le premier candidat à s'être présenté devant le jury en première épreuve
Peter Lin, le premier candidat à s'être présenté devant le jury en première épreuve - © DR

Hier, à 15h et à 20h, les 11 premiers candidats se sont présentés sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey. Parmi eux, la très attendue candidate belge, Sylvia Huang, qui passait vers 21h45, dans la 2e session du jour.

Les candidats de la session de 15h :

Peter Lin

Yiyiang Jiang

Sumina Studer

Brieuc Vourch

Emily Sun

Les candidats de la session de 20h

Seina Matsuoka

Anna Göckel

Hyun Jae Lim

Sylvia Huang

Yukari Ohno