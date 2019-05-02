Pour réécouter le 3e jour de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabth

A la moitié de la première épreuve, 33 candidats se sont déjà présentés devant le jury du Concours, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey.
Leurs prestations sont maintenant disponibles en podcast, pour une durée d'un an,, grâce à l'équipe de Musiq'3.
Voici les programmes des 11 candidats de la 3e journée de la première épreuve.
Les candidats de la session de 15h :
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Meruert Karmenova - 01/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Dmitry Serebrennikov - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Melody Yuan - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Sergey Pospelov - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - William Lee - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Mizuki Chiba - 01/05/2019
Les candidats de la session de 20h
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Kyumin Park - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Hawijch Elders - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Seiji Okamoto - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Clémence de Forceville - 01/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Eva Zavaro - 01/05/2019
