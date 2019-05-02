Pour réécouter le 3e jour de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabth

A la moitié de la première épreuve, 33 candidats se sont déjà présentés devant le jury du Concours, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey.

Leurs prestations sont maintenant disponibles en podcast, pour une durée d'un an,, grâce à l'équipe de Musiq'3.

Voici les programmes des 11 candidats de la 3e journée de la première épreuve.

Les candidats de la session de 15h :

Meruert Karmenova 

Dmitry Serebrennikov

Melody Yuan

Sergey Pospelov

William Lee 

Mizuki Chiba

   Les candidats de la session de 20h

Kyumin Park 

Hawijch Elders

Seiji Okamoto

 Clémence de Forceville

Eva Zavaro