Les prestations du 4e jour de la première épreuve sont disponibles en podcast

Retrouvez les prestations des 10 candidats qui se sont présentés hier, jeudi 2 mai, en podcast.

Ils ont présenté un programme d'une durée d'environ 20 minutes, devant le jury, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey, un programme comprenant les œuvres ou fragments d'œuvres choisis parmi : la sonate en sol mineur, en la mineur ou en ut majeur pour violon seul de J.S. Bach, la sonate n. 8 en sol majeur op. 30/3 de L. Beethoven et trois Caprices de N. Paganini.

Parmi eux, il y a peut-être des demi-finalistes, qui seront proclamés samedi soir.

Les candidats de la session de 15h :

Runyin Zhang

Ashley Jeehyun Park

Yoo Jin Lee

Ioana Cristina Goicea

Hannah Cho

Les candidats de la session de 20h

Júlia Pusker

Akiyo Fujiwara 

Liya Petrova

Fanglei Liu