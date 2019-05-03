Les prestations du 4e jour de la première épreuve sont disponibles en podcast

Retrouvez les prestations des 10 candidats qui se sont présentés hier, jeudi 2 mai, en podcast.
Ils ont présenté un programme d'une durée d'environ 20 minutes, devant le jury, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey, un programme comprenant les œuvres ou fragments d'œuvres choisis parmi : la sonate en sol mineur, en la mineur ou en ut majeur pour violon seul de J.S. Bach, la sonate n. 8 en sol majeur op. 30/3 de L. Beethoven et trois Caprices de N. Paganini.
Parmi eux, il y a peut-être des demi-finalistes, qui seront proclamés samedi soir.
Les candidats de la session de 15h :
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Runyin Zhang - 02/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Ashley Jeehyun Park - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yoo Jin Lee - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Ioana Cristina Goicea - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Hannah Cho - 02/05/2019
Les candidats de la session de 20h
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Julia Pusker - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Akiyo Fujiwara - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Liya Petrova - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Fanglei Liu - 02/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Max Tan - 02/05/2019
