Les derniers podcasts de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabeth

Les 10 derniers candidats de la première épreuve se sont présentés hier, à 15h, et à 20h, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey, avec un programme d'une durée d'environ 20 minutes, composé à partir des oeuvres ou fragments d'œuvres suivants : la sonate en sol mineur, en la mineur ou en ut majeur pour violon seul de J.S. Bach, la sonate n. 8 en sol majeur op. 30/3 de L. Beethoven et trois Caprices de N. Paganini.
Parmi eux, trois ont été retenus par le jury pour la demi-finale du Concours, Siwoo Kom, Shannon Lee, et Eva Rabchevska.
Voici tous les podcasts du dernier jour selon l'ordre de passage des candidats.
Les candidats de la session de 15h :
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Dmitry Smirnov - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Kyungah Oh - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Michiru Matsuyama - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yoerae Kim - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Siwoo Kim - 04/05/2019
Les candidats de la session de 20h
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Olga Sroubkova - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Shannon Lee - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Laurel Gagnon - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Eva Rabchevska - 04/05/2019
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Woo Hyung Kim - 04/05/2019
