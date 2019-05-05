Les derniers podcasts de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabeth

Les podcasts du dernier jour de la première épreuve
Les 10 derniers candidats de la première épreuve se sont présentés hier, à 15h, et à 20h, sur la scène du Studio 4 à Flagey, avec un programme d'une durée d'environ 20 minutes, composé à partir des oeuvres ou fragments d'œuvres suivants : la sonate en sol mineur, en la mineur ou en ut majeur pour violon seul de J.S. Bach, la sonate n. 8 en sol majeur op. 30/3 de L. Beethoven et trois Caprices de N. Paganini.

Parmi eux, trois ont été retenus par le jury pour la demi-finale du Concours, Siwoo Kom, Shannon Lee, et Eva Rabchevska.

Voici tous les podcasts du dernier jour selon l'ordre de passage des candidats.

Les candidats de la session de 15h :

Dmitry Smirnov 

Kyungah Oh

Michiru Matsuyama 

Yoerae Kim

Siwoo Kim

Les candidats de la session de 20h

Olga Šroubková

Shannon Lee

Laurel Gagnon

Eva Rabchevska 

Woo Hyung Kim