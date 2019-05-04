Concours Reine Elisabeth : les podcast du 5e jour de la première épreuve

10 candidats se sont présentés hier, durant les sessions de 15h et 20h, pour jouer leur programme devant le jury du Concours.
Pour ceux qui n'auraient pas eu la possibilité de suivre le direct sonore en exclusivité sur Auvio, voici les podcasts réalisés par l'équipe de Musiq'3, selon l'ordre de passage des candidats.
Les candidats de la session de 15h :
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yukiko Uno - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Vasyl Zatsikha - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Johanna Pichlmair - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Elly Suh - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yun Jae Choi - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Les candidats de la session de 20h
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Stella Chen - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Yuna Toki - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Gyehee Kim - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Timothy Chooi - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.
Queen Elisabeth Violin 2019 - First round - Arata Yumi - 03/05/2019
Programme joué (Compositeur - oeuvre) This year the competition is dedicated to violin! From April 29th until May 25th, the candidates will compete in Brussels in front of a prestigious international jury.