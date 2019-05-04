Concours Reine Elisabeth : les podcast du 5e jour de la première épreuve

Les podcasts du 5e jour de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabeth
3 images
Les podcasts du 5e jour de la première épreuve du Concours Reine Elisabeth - © Musiq'3 - Gwenn Lucas

10 candidats se sont présentés hier, durant les sessions de 15h et 20h, pour jouer leur programme devant le jury du Concours.

Pour ceux qui n'auraient pas eu la possibilité de suivre le direct sonore en exclusivité sur Auvio, voici les podcasts réalisés par l'équipe de Musiq'3, selon l'ordre de passage des candidats.

Les candidats de la session de 15h :

Yukiko Uno

Vasyl Zatsikha

Johanna Pichlmair

Elly Suh

Yun Jae Choi

Les candidats de la session de 20h

Stella Chen

Yuna Toki 

Gyehee Kim

Timothy Chooi

Arata Yumi