Le parcours musical gratuit United Music of Brussels aura lieu le 7 septembre

United Music of Brussels '19 | Teaser - 27/08/2019 Come across music and other people, in familiar spots or hidden corners. From intimate to exuberant, and from classical to… who knows what. Discover the city, new sounds, old melodies, unexpected arrangements and the truly unifying force of music. ​​​​​​​ More info: http://bit.ly/UMOB-19