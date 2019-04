La 8e édition du Brussels International Guitar Festival & Competition du 26 au 30 avril

A Session With Tim Beattie - 11/04/2019 The melody of La Cumparsita (1916) was originally composed as a march by Gerardo Rodríguez. The piece was turned into a tango soon after and many versions came after, several with lyrics as well. In 1997 the song was named cultural and popular anthem of Uruguay. Today Canadian guitarist Tim Beattie performs La Cumparsita.