Céline Dion de retour au Québec pour lancer sa nouvelle tournée mondiale

Céline Dion - Flying On My Own (Official Lyric Video) - 19/09/2019 Stream it here: https://smarturl.it/CelineFOMOBundle Connect with Celine: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celinedion Twitter: https://twitter.com/celinedion Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/celinedion www.celinedion.com #CelineDion #FlyingOnMyOwn #FOMO #Vevo LYRICS: There's something shifting in the air If I'm not mistaken The dust is clearing everywhere Memories awaken My feet on the runway It's a beautiful day I look to the sky now I’m finding my way I'm flying on my own On the wings of your love I'm flying on my own On the wings of your love I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love) I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love) The warmer winds will carry me Anywhere I want them to If you could see what I can see That nothing’s blocking my view I look to the sky now It's a beautiful day I'm flying on my own On the wings of your love I'm flying on my own On the wings of your love I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love) I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love) I'm free like an eagle Soar like an eagle Sailing the winds of change On the winds of change On the winds of change My feet on the runway It's a beautiful day I look to the sky now I’m finding my way