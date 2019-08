Un nouveau roman de Stephen King adapté au cinéma

IT Chapter 2 First TRAILER Footage Description Revealed - 03/04/2019 If you haven't already, Subscribe! → http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-HN-Entertainment Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/giR6jv Discord Server Link: https://discord.gg/9h6UmaQ Straight from CinemaCon, Warner Bros. debuted the first footage and teaser for IT Chapter 2, which featured a key scene from the book. Read More: https://deadline.com/2019/04/it-chapter-two-cinemacon-trailer-1202586868/ Royalty free music provided by bensound.com Connect with Hybrid Network! Website → https://hnentertainment.co/ Like us → https://www.facebook.com/HNEsocial Follow us → https://twitter.com/HNEsocial Podcasts → https://soundcloud.com/hnentertainment HN Entertainment is a community delivering the best content in pop culture whether it be news, speculation, reviews, podcasts, rumors, & more! We deliver educational & entertaining content leaving each viewer informed on any franchise we cover. HN Entertainment is pop culture annotated. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.