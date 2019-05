Mort d'Herman Wouk, auteur de "Ouragan sur le Caine"

From 2017: Author Herman Wouk - 20/05/2019 Bestselling author Herman Wouk ("The Caine Mutiny," "The Winds of War," "War and Remembrance") passed away on May 17, 2019, ten days before his 104th birthday. In this interview that aired on "Sunday Morning" July 2, 2017, the reclusive Pulitzer Prize-winner invited correspondent Tracy Smith to his Palm Springs home, and talked about a career conjuring fiction from real life. Subscribe to the "CBS Sunday Morning" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20gXwJT Get more of "CBS Sunday Morning" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlMmAz Follow "CBS Sunday Morning" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/23XunIh Like "CBS Sunday Morning" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1UUe0pY Follow "CBS Sunday Morning" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1RquoQb Follow "CBS Sunday Morning" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1O3jk4x Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B --- "CBS Sunday Morning" features stories on the arts, music, nature, entertainment, sports, history, science, Americana and highlights unique human accomplishments and achievements. Check local listings for CBS Sunday Morning broadcast times.