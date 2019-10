Margaret Atwood et Bernardine Evaristo remportent le Booker Prize

Bernardine Evaristo - Interview - 15/10/2019 Visit www.writingthecity.sg to learn more about the writers. Featuring Amanda Lee Koe, Bernardine Evaristo (UK), Han Han, Hassan Hasaa'Ree Ali, Madeleine Lee and Troy Chin, in collaboration with artists Benjamin Ong, Brandon Tay, Clogtwo, FROMPAMM, Jillyn Koh, Kiat, Nick Chan, TMRRW and Untitled Project. Writing the City is a literary arts platform created by the British Council Singapore. With a focus on writing inspired by city life, www.writingthecity.sg support a community of new, emerging and established writers who share their work, give and receive feedback, and get invaluable opportunities to take their writing forward. For 2015, Writing the City celebrates Singapore's Storytellers with a series of filmed interviews and artistic book trailers featuring some of the city's most exciting writers, as well as multi-award winning UK writer Bernardine Evaristo. This series is presented by British Council Singapore in partnership with National Arts Council, National Library Board, Shaw Theatres, BooksActually and LUSH 99.5FM. Produced by System Sovereign.