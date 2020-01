Décès de l'auteure de "Prozac Nation", ouvrage de référence sur la dépression

Elizabeth Wurtzel on Big Law’s Gender Problem - 08/01/2020 “Women lose patience with all the silliness in a way that men just don’t,” said lawyer and best-selling author, Elizabeth Wurtzel. In the final part of Big Law Business’s video series with the Prozac Nation author and former associate at Boies Schiller, she talks about why women leave big law, and the reasons she believes only 17% make equity partner. Video by Josh Block @JoshBlockNYC