Le mythique album des Beatles "Abbey Road" à nouveau en tête du hit-parade

THE BEATLES REVISIT ABBEY ROAD WITH SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY RELEASES - 07/10/2019 Abbey Road presented with new mixes in stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos; expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and demos. Pre-order: http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019 Super deluxe 4 disc set, 3 LP deluxe vinyl, 2 CD deluxe, limited edition picture disc, CD, LP, digital and streaming. Available everywhere 27th September 2019. It was 50 years ago today, on August 8, 1969, that the world’s most famous band stepped out from London’s EMI Recording Studios to stride, single-file, across the black and white stripes of Abbey Road’s nearby zebra crossing. With photographer Iain Macmillan balanced on a stepladder and one policeman stopping the street’s light traffic, The Beatles crossed back and forth three times, led by John Lennon, followed by Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. Just six photos were taken, with the fifth selected as the cover shot for The Beatles’ penultimate studio album, Abbey Road, named after the tree-lined street in which the studios are located. Released September 26, 1969, Abbey Road was not The Beatles’ final album, as Let It Be followed in 1970, but it was the last one John, Paul, George, and Ringo recorded together as a band. The Beatles will celebrate Abbey Road’s anniversary with a suite of beautifully presented packages to be released worldwide on September 27 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. Now available for preorder, the album’s 17 tracks are newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell in stereo, high res stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, accompanied by 23 session recordings and demos, most of which are previously unreleased. For more information visit http://abbeyroad.thebeatles.com Pre-order Abbey Road: http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019