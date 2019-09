Les critiques d'Hugues Dayez avec "Parasite", une grande Palme d'Or

The Hummingbird Project Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - 11/09/2019 Check out the official The Hummingbird Project Trailer starring Jesse Eisenberg! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Watch The Hummingbird Project Full Movie: https://www.fandangonow.com/details/movie/the-hummingbird-project-2019/MMV0C509E15391242BE8B69F8E38C3F1587B?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest movie trailers? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date. US Release Date: March 15, 2019 Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek Directed By: Kim Nguyen Synopsis: A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal. Watch More Trailers: ► Hot New Trailers: http://bit.ly/2qThrsF ► In Theaters This Week: http://bit.ly/2ExQ1Lb ► Family & Animation Trailers: http://bit.ly/2D3RLiG ► Horror Trailers: http://bit.ly/2qRzZtr ► Action/Sci-Fi Trailers: http://bit.ly/2Dm6mTB ► Comedy Trailers: http://bit.ly/2D35Xsp ► Drama Trailers: http://bit.ly/2ARA8Nk ► Indie Trailers: http://bit.ly/2Ey7fYy ► Documentary Trailers: http://bit.ly/2AR1GSW ► Thriller Trailers: http://bit.ly/2D1YPeV ► New TV Trailers: http://bit.ly/2p9KIvn Fuel Your Movie Obsession: ► Subscribe to MOVIECLIPS TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/2CNniBy ► Watch Movieclips ORIGINALS: http://bit.ly/2D3sipV ► Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2DikvkY ► Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2mgkaHb ► Follow us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2mg0VNU The Fandango MOVIECLIPS TRAILERS channel delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe to stay up to date on everything coming to theaters and your favorite streaming platform. #TheHummingbirdProject #JesseEisenberg #AlexanderSkarsgard