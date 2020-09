Les critiques d'Hugues Dayez avec "Babyteeth" ("Milla"), une pépite venue d'Australie

Babyteeth (2020) Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) - 13/12/2019 Coming Soon 2020 Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UniversalPicturesAU Find us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/universalpicsau Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/universalpicsau Universal Pictures is pleased to release the first trailer and poster for Australian feature film BABYTEETH, starring rising stars Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women) and Toby Wallace (Romper Stomper) and acclaimed Australian actors Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Animal Kingdom) and Essie Davis (Game of Thrones, The Babadook). Coming to Australian theatres in 2020, Babyteeth will have its world premiere in official competition at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on Wednesday 4th September. Having previously directed television dramas including Offspring, Love Child and Sisters, director Shannon Murphy is one of only two female directors who have features in this year’s official competition. A warm-hearted and bittersweet comedy about love, loss and family, BABYTEETH was shot on location in and around Sydney, and the film is an adaptation of the successful Belvoir Theatre play by Rita Kalnejais. About Babyteeth: What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life. When seriously ill teenager Milla (Eliza Scanlon – HBO’s Sharp Objects, the upcoming Little Women) falls madly in love with a smalltime drug dealer, Moses (Toby Wallace – Romper Stomper), it’s her protective parents’ (Ben Mendelsohn – Captain Marvel / Essie Davis – The Babadook) worst nightmare. Things get messy and morals go out the window as the lives of those around the family: a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, a disarmingly honest pregnant neighbour become intertwined and Milla shows those in her orbit how to live like you have nothing to lose. In a story about life, grief and the chaos of family, Babyteeth joyously explores how far we will go for love and how good it is to be alive.