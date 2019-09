Les critiques d'Hugues Dayez avec "Ad Astra", Brad Pitt et la solitude de l'astronaute

A Rainy Day in New York | in Belgian cinemas 18/09! - 09/09/2019 “A Rainy Day in New York” is Woody Allen’s 50th film as a director and screenwriter. Starring a stellar cast of talent including: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, SelenaGomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber, the film is a romantic comedy about college lovers spending a special weekend in New York and the complicated messes they both end up in. The film also reunites Allen for the 3rd time with renowned, award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro.