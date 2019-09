Mostra Jour 8 "Babyteeth", une belle surprise venue d'Australie

THE PERFECT CANDIDATE by Haifaa Al Mansour (official international trailer hd) - 05/09/2019 From the first-ever female Saudi Arabian director (WADJDA, 2012). A determined young Saudi doctor’s surprise run for office in the local city elections sweeps up her family and community as they struggle to accept their town's first female candidate. Main cast: Mila Alzahrani, Dhay, Khalid Abdulrahim, Shafi Al Harthy