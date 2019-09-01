Mostra Jour 4 : "Joker", un Oscar à la clé pour Joaquin Phoenix ?

C’était un des films les plus attendus de cette Mostra de Venise, il n’a pas déçu : "Joker" de Todd Phillips, avec Joaquin Phoenix dans le rôle principal, a suscité un énorme engouement de la critique. Et d’ores et déjà, les paris pour les prochains Oscars sont ouverts…
JOKER - Final Trailer - 29/08/2019
Director Todd Phillips “Joker” centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.
Three-time Oscar nominee Phoenix (“The Master,” “Walk the Line,” “Gladiator”) stars in the titular role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “The Godfather: Part II”) as Franklin. The film also stars Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Frances Conroy (TV’s “American Horror Story,” Hulu’s “Castle Rock”), Marc Maron (TV’s “Maron,” “GLOW”), Bill Camp (“Red Sparrow,” “Molly’s Game”), Glenn Fleshler (TV’s “Billions,” “Barry”), Shea Whigham (“First Man,” “Kong: Skull Island”), Brett Cullen (“42,” Netflix’s “Narcos”), Douglas Hodge (“Red Sparrow,” TV’s “Penny Dreadful”) and Josh Pais (upcoming “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Going in Style”).
Oscar nominee Phillips (“Borat,” “The Hangover” trilogy) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-nominated writer Scott Silver (“The Fighter”), based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Phillips and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born,” “American Sniper”) under their Joint Effort banner, and Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff (“The Wolf of Wall Street”). It is executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.
Behind the scenes, Phillips is joined by director of photography Lawrence Sher (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Hangover” trilogy), production designer Mark Friedberg (“Selma,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), editor Jeff Groth (“War Dogs,” “The Hangover Part III”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread,” “The Artist”). The music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Film by Todd Phillips, “Joker.” It will be in theaters nationwide October 4, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Le personnage du Joker est sans doute un des plus célèbres de la culture pop américaine. Cet ennemi grimaçant de Batman a déjà été incarné au cinéma par Jack Nicholson dans la version de Tim Burton, et par le regretté Heath Ledger dans le film de Christopher Nolan. Mais aujourd’hui la démarche du réalisateur Todd Phillips est sensiblement différente ; il a eu envie de raconter comment le Joker est devenu ce personnage mythique : "Joker, the origins", en quelque sorte.
Au début de son film, on découvre un pauvre type dans les rues de New York – (rebaptisée "Gotham City" pour respecter l’univers mis en place par les comicbooks), Arthur Fleck, qui gagne péniblement sa vie en se déguisant en clown pour des animations. Arthur vit chez sa vieille maman impotente, et est lui-même frappé d’un handicap : il est pris d’un rire nerveux en situation de stress. Ce qui ne l’empêche pas de nourrir un rêve, amuser les gens en devenant un comédien de stand-up… Ses efforts pitoyables sont néanmoins repérés par un animateur de télévision, Murray Franklin. Sera-ce le début de la gloire ?
On l’aura compris : "Joker" de Phillips n’est donc pas un énième film de super-héros, c’est un drame existentiel réaliste dans la lignée de "Taxi Driver" et de "La valse des pantins", tous deux signés Scorsese – Ce n’est sans doute pas un hasard si De Niro a rejoint le casting dans le rôle de Franklin. "Taxi driver, mais aussi Serpico, Vol au-dessus d’un nid de coucou, Raging bull, tous ces films des années 70 m’ont influencé " a avoué Todd Phillips à la conférence de presse, ajoutant : " il y avait alors des portraits psychologiques de personnages complexes, ce qu’il y a sans doute moins dans le cinéma actuel."
Et Joaquin Phoenix signe une performance tellement fabuleuse qu’une nouvelle nomination à l’Oscar semble inévitable, avec peut-être enfin cette fois, après trois nominations infructueuses, la précieuse statuette à la clé. En sélectionnant le film, la Mostra de Venise a eu, une fois de plus, le nez fin.