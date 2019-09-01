Mostra Jour 4 : "Joker", un Oscar à la clé pour Joaquin Phoenix ?

Joaquin Phoenix, le nouveau visage du Joker, à la Mostra
ALBERTO PIZZOLI - AFP

C’était un des films les plus attendus de cette Mostra de Venise, il n’a pas déçu : "Joker" de Todd Phillips, avec Joaquin Phoenix dans le rôle principal, a suscité un énorme engouement de la critique. Et d’ores et déjà, les paris pour les prochains Oscars sont ouverts…

Joker

Le personnage du Joker est sans doute un des plus célèbres de la culture pop américaine. Cet ennemi grimaçant de Batman a déjà été incarné au cinéma par Jack Nicholson dans la version de Tim Burton, et par le regretté Heath Ledger dans le film de Christopher Nolan. Mais aujourd’hui la démarche du réalisateur Todd Phillips est sensiblement différente ;  il a eu envie de raconter comment le Joker est devenu ce personnage mythique : "Joker, the origins", en quelque sorte.

Au début de son film, on découvre un pauvre type dans les rues de New York – (rebaptisée "Gotham City" pour respecter l’univers mis en place par les comicbooks),  Arthur Fleck, qui gagne péniblement sa vie en se déguisant en clown pour des animations. Arthur vit chez sa vieille maman impotente, et est lui-même frappé d’un handicap : il est pris d’un rire nerveux en situation de stress. Ce qui ne l’empêche pas de nourrir un rêve, amuser les gens en devenant un comédien de stand-up… Ses efforts pitoyables sont néanmoins repérés par un animateur de télévision, Murray Franklin. Sera-ce le début de la gloire ?

On l’aura compris : "Joker" de Phillips n’est donc pas un énième film de super-héros, c’est un drame existentiel réaliste dans la lignée de "Taxi Driver" et de "La valse des pantins", tous deux signés Scorsese – Ce n’est sans doute pas un hasard si De Niro a rejoint le casting dans le rôle de Franklin. "Taxi driver, mais aussi Serpico, Vol au-dessus d’un nid de coucou, Raging bull, tous ces films des années 70 m’ont influencé " a avoué Todd Phillips à la conférence de presse, ajoutant : " il y avait alors des portraits psychologiques de personnages complexes, ce qu’il y a sans doute moins dans le cinéma actuel."

Et Joaquin Phoenix signe une performance tellement fabuleuse qu’une nouvelle nomination à l’Oscar semble inévitable, avec peut-être enfin cette fois, après trois nominations infructueuses, la précieuse statuette à la clé. En sélectionnant le film, la Mostra de Venise a eu, une fois de plus, le nez fin.