Quoi de Neuf sur Netflix? "Street Food", la série documentaire qui vous mettra l'eau à la bouche

Chef's Table | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - 28/04/2019 Chef's Table goes inside the lives and kitchens of six of the world's most renowned international chefs. Each episode focuses on a single chef, featuring Ben Shewry (Attica Restaurant in Melbourne, Australia), Magnus Nilsson (F_viken in J_rpen Sweden), Francis Mallmann (El Restaurante Patagonia Sur in Buenos Aires, Argentina), Niki Nakayama (N/Naka Restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, USA), Dan Barber (Blue Hill Restaurant at Stone Barns and in New York City, USA) and Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy) and thier unique look at their lives, talents and passion from their piece of culinary heaven. Chef's Table premieres exclusively on Netflix, April 26th, wherever Netflix is available.