La grande boufff du Bifff

Brothers' Nest – Trailer – SFF 18 - 08/04/2019 The 65th Sydney Film Festival – 6-17 June 2018 This tense and blackly comic SXSW hit stars Kenny (2006) creators Shane and Clayton Jacobson (also directing) as bickering brothers attempting to commit the perfect murder. "Failing to plan is planning to fail," says Jeff (Clayton Jacobson) when he and younger brother Terry (Shane Jacobson) arrive at their family's country home. On Jeff's detailed to-do list today is murdering stepfather Rodger (Kim Gyngell), who stands to inherit everything when their terminally ill mum (Lynette Curran) dies. Perfectly judged shots of jet-black humour are injected into early sequences, in which domineering Jeff and doubtful Terry rehearse every last part of the diabolical plan. Once Rodger walks through the door, Jaime Browne's meticulously mapped-out screenplay explodes with unforeseen logistical problems and revelations about the distant and recent past. This is very tasty stuff indeed. This is a comedy that's blacker than pitch, and tethered enough to unexaggerated human behaviour that it can really commit to the consequences of its characters' colossal stupidity. – Harry Windsor, The Hollywood Reporter Behind the camera, [Clayton] Jacobson reveals himself capable of staging monstrous, heinous acts with an unflinching eye. – Jacob Hall, slashfilm.com Festival guests: Clayton Jacobson and Shane Jacobson Supported by: UNSW Sydney