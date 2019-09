Retour des "Brussels Museums Nocturnes" chaque jeudi soir du 19 septembre au 5 décembre

Brussels Museums Nocturnes 2019 - Teaser - 05/09/2019 ☛ EN • Brussels Museums Nocturnes Happy hour(s) in Brussels’ museums Every Thursday evening from 19 September to 5 December, different museums in Brussels open their doors from 17:00 to 22:00. Discover the latest exhibitions, unique activities and quirky guided tours at your own pace in a friendly setting. It’s affordable, too. Who said you couldn’t get tipsy on culture? Video : Laura Matikainen Poster : Stephanie Specht