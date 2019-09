La première édition du Austral Boreal Festival débarque à Liège

Baloji - Kaniama show (Short film) - 25/09/2019 Baloji - KANIAMA SHOW (Baloji's short film debut) A fictional satire about the collusion of State and media powers in an unidentified African country. The film is built as a Sunday afternoon variety show, with a set stuck in the 70s that underscores an unwillingness to change. Kaniama Show received numerous awards at festivals despite its unusual and disconcerting form. It is a great pleasure to finally bring this film to everyone. --- Listen to Baloji's album "137 Avenue Kaniama" : http://smarturl.it/Baloji2018 On May 3 the album Kaniama: The Yellow Version comes out on Bella Union, released in its original concept form as a long-play single track. It is an album that unfolds throughout 72 minutes, with two unreleased bonus remixes (feat. Poison Mobutu, Gael Faye). The release is accompanied by my first short film, Kaniama Show, a fictional satire about the collusion of State and media powers in an unidentified African country. The film is built as a Sunday afternoon variety show, with a set stuck in the 70s that underscores an unwillingness to change. The cast includes Eriq Ebouaney (Raoul Peck’s Lumumba), Bwanga Pilipili, Martha Daro Canga, and Eric Kabongo.